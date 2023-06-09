Budget 2023-24: 35% increase in salaries of govt employees

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has reportedly approved whooping increase in salaries of government employees in order to provide relief to them amid skyrocketing inflation.

The cabinet gave go-ahead in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of the budget for fiscal year 2023-23, which will be tabled in the National Assembly today (Friday).

Reports said the cabinet has approved 35% increase in salaries of employees of Grade 1 to 16 while 35% surge has been approved for officers of Grade 17 and above.

Budget 2023-24 pension increase in Pakistan

It has approved 17.5% increase in pension of the retired government employees.

Keep checking Daily Pakistan for the most recent Budget 2023–24 updates.