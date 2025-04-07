Trump orders 104% Tariffs on Chinese Goods, triggering full-scale Trade War
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump continues to stun world with his executive orders, as POTUS now announced imposition of…
Advertisment
Latest
Forex
Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 April 2025
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar (USD)
|280.5
|282.2
|Euro (EUR)
|310.75
|313.50
|British Pound (GBP)
|366.50
|370.00
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.10
|76.75
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.45
|75.00
|Australian Dollar
|175.50
|177.75
|Bahraini Dinar
|739.80
|747.80
|Canadian Dollar
|199.35
|201.75
|Chinese Yuan
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|3.18
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|1.87
|1.93
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|899.60
|909.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|62.57
|63.17
|New Zealand Dollar
|158.75
|160.75
|Norwegian Krone
|26.40
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|724.05
|732.55
|Qatari Riyal
|76.28
|76.98
|Singapore Dollar
|210.75
|212.75
|Swedish Krona
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|314.86
|317.66
|Thai Baht
|8.13
|8.28
Advertisment
Top News
Supreme Court resumes hearing on SIC plea against denial of reserved seatsJun 24, 2024 | 5:27 am
State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving military training in USJun 23, 2024 | 6:29 pm
Tecno Camon 30 LOEWE Edition launched, price, specificationsJun 21, 2024 | 10:38 am
World leaders who died in plane crashesMay 21, 2024 | 4:38 pm
BAT launches Global Business Solutions Hub in LahoreMay 15, 2024 | 11:32 am
Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram?Apr 3, 2024 | 4:55 pm