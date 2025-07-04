Indian army deputy chief acknowledges Pakistan’s military edge amid regional shifts

In a significant admission, Indian Army’s Deputy Chief Lieutenant General Rahul Singh has acknowledged Pakistan’s military superiority in several key areas.

His remarks came in the backdrop of rising tensions in South Asia and growing strategic cooperation between Pakistan, China, and Turkiye, which has reportedly left India increasingly alarmed.

Speaking at a recent military strategy briefing, Lt Gen Rahul Singh stated that Pakistan had prior knowledge of India’s movements and strategic preparations, suggesting a serious breach of Indian operational secrecy.

He revealed that Pakistan was receiving direct intelligence from China regarding Indian military targets, highlighting the depth of military cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The General further criticised India’s air defense system, stating it failed to perform as expected during recent critical moments, exposing vulnerabilities in India’s preparedness against potential aerial threats.

One of the most striking revelations came when Lt Gen Singh admitted that Pakistan’s electronic warfare capabilities had significantly disrupted Indian military operations.

He stated that during a recent confrontation, Pakistan’s advanced electronic warfare systems confused and overwhelmed Indian forces, leading to delays and tactical setbacks.