Malaysian Beauty Queen alleged sexual assault by Indian Priest inside sacred temple

NEW DELHI – Indian-origin actress and former Miss Grand Malaysia winner Lishalliny Kanaran makes bone-chilling revealations against Hindu priest for sexually assaulting her inside a sacred temple.

The shocking incident took place last month at Mariamman Temple in Sepang, where Kanaran claims Indian priest lured her into a private room under the pretense of giving her a blessing.

The victim took to social media and said the man temporarily officiating at the temple sprinkled her with a liquid, calling it “holy water from India”, and then proceeded to grope her, insisting that sleeping with him would be a divine act. “My brain screamed that it was wrong… but I couldn’t move. I froze,” she said, adding the betrayal hits the hardest as it happened in sacred temple.

Social media users and activist lamented the assault as public anger mounts over alleged abuse of power and sacred trust. The priest allegedly has a history of misconduct vanished before police could detain him. Authorities have confirmed a full-blown manhunt is now underway.

Kanaran made an even more explosive claim, saying investigating officer discouraged her from going public, allegedly warning, “If you speak up, it’ll be your fault.” Refusing to stay silent, the actress took to Instagram to expose the horror, saying she felt compelled to protect other women from falling victim to the same nightmare.

The temple management is now under scrutiny, with speculation swirling of a possible cover-up to protect the accused.

Amid the outrage, Malaysians are demanding justice, not just for Lishalliny, but for every woman betrayed by those hiding behind religious authority.