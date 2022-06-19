Imran Khan faces severe backlash after meeting famous TikTokers
A group of famous TikTokers including Chaudhry Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab and others met PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday.
The pictures of social media influencers meeting with Imran Khan were shared on Imran Khan’s official Instagram account. The meeting was held in Bani Gala, Islamabad. Let’s have a look at some of the pictures circulating on social media.
Some of the netizens were excited to know the reason behind their meetup while others bashed and trolled the former PM Imran Khan for meeting TikTokers.
