Youtuber Rajab Butt Faces Backlash Over Behavior Towards Wife In Vlog

Once again, Pakistan’s famous YouTuber Rajab Butt has come under fire on social media—this time for his inappropriate behavior toward his wife, Eman Butt, in a recent vlog.

In the family dinner vlog, while many fans appreciated the overall content, several viewers expressed disappointment over how Rajab treated Eman. Critics pointed out that while he offered food to his sister Ghazal, he completely ignored his wife, which many found disrespectful.

Social media users reacted strongly, commenting that although Rajab may be a good brother and son, he has yet to prove himself a good husband. Many praised Eman’s patience and advised Rajab to be more mindful of his wife’s rights and feelings.

It’s worth noting that Rajab Butt has 6.75 million subscribers on YouTube and enjoys a large following across other social media platforms as well.