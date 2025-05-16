Pm Shehbaz Confirms Paf Downed Six Indian Jets

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down six Indian aircraft, not five as previously reported.

He shared this update during his address as the chief guest at a special “Youm-e-Tashakkur” (Thanksgiving Day ) ceremony in Islamabad, held to thank Allah Almighty for Pakistan’s success in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The event, held at the Pakistan Monument, began with Quranic recitation and was attended by top civil and military leadership, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, cabinet members, foreign diplomats, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister for Information.

In his speech, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the martyrs, saying, “We salute those who gave their lives for the homeland. Mothers, sisters, and brave youth were martyred in the Indian attack. Initially, we thought five jets were downed, but the Air Chief informed me yesterday at Kamra Airbase that the number was actually six.”

He further stated that Rafale jets and drones were also brought down, yet India continued issuing threats. The Army Chief called on the night of May 9 to inform him that India had launched missiles at Pakistani airports. “He asked for permission to strike back in a way the enemy would never forget,” the PM recounted.

PM Shehbaz noted that the world witnessed Pakistan’s retaliatory actions in Pathankot, Udhampur, and other places, forcing the enemy to seek cover. Later, General Asim Munir informed him of a strong counterstrike, followed by India offering a ceasefire, which the Prime Minister approved.

He added, “Today’s celebration is rare, perhaps once in centuries. The entire nation stands with its armed forces. On May 10, millions of Pakistanis prayed for victory. We conveyed a clear message to the world: Pakistan is ready to defend itself.”

The event also featured air shows and patriotic songs. PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to friendly nations and specifically thanked former U.S. President Donald Trump for his courageous role in promoting peace in Asia.