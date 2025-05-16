Miss Pakistan World Areej Chaudhary reveals surprising details about beauty pageant selection

In a recent interview with a foreign news outlet, Miss Pakistan World Areej Chaudhary made surprising revelations about how contestants are selected in beauty pageants.

Addressing criticism with grace, she stated, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion—I take criticism as a chance to improve.”

She clarified that selection in beauty pageants isn’t based solely on physical appearance. “Participants are given several tasks, and completing them is essential,” she explained.

Areej further revealed that 80% of the selection is based on humanitarian work. “Contestants are evaluated on how much charity work they do in their country,” she added. Time is also provided during the competition for participants to engage in social service, and the more effectively one completes the tasks, the higher their score.

Speaking about her win, Areej said, “I’m still proud of winning the Miss Pakistan World title—it was the result of hard work and dedication.”