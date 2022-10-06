Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16 is receiving a lot of backlash over the presence of Sajid Khan. However, Shehnaaz Gill broke her silence and landed her support for Khan.

But, Uorfi Javed is among the rare celebrities who are speaking up against the Humshakal actor. Reacting to the fiasco, Javed took to her Instagram story and wrote,

“Big boss why would you do that? When you support s*xual predators, you’re actually telling them that it’s ok what we they’ve done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it!”

Moreover, the fashion icon swrote, “If women like Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah are free to support a s*xual predator, I am free to criticize him and both of them too.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

