President Alvi urges political powers to decide date for fresh elections together

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged politicians to end the deepening polarsiation in the country, adding that they should sit together to decide a date for fresh elections.

The president called upon the political power in his address to the nearly deserted joint session of the Parliament as only dozen out of 442 lawmakers were present to listen to the address.

Interestingly, PTI, a party to which the president had affiliation before assuming the office, boycotted the session, which was also not attended by PML-N, PPP and other parties.

President Alvi said that unity among politicians can eliminate division among people, adding that whole nation needs to be united for prosper future.

He also stressed that political stability will play a lead role in strengthening the fragile economy of the country.

Regarding freedom of expression, he said an independent and free media is utmost necessary for a vibrant democracy.

The President also appreciated the government decision to launch an investigate into the recent leaked audios of various leaders.

Arif Alvi stressed need for construction of dams to avert devastating floods in the country saying that the reservoirs will help store water for use in difficult times.

He appreciated federal and provincial governments, NDMA, PDMAs and the armed forces for their timely response to the flood relief activities.

He expressed satisfaction over the international focus on the floods in Pakistan, saying the UN Secretary General visited Pakistan to see the ground situation.

Referring to the losses inflicted by floods on the agriculture sector, the President suggested the launch of a crop insurance scheme for the farmers to compensate for their losses.

Referring to the importance of the cyber world, he said that we need to improve our policies in this regard to ensure cyber security of important institutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

The President was appreciative of the initiative taken by BISP to deal with the issue of malnutrition.