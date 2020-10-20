Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer
On Monday night, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges revealed that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma.
Referring to his famous character from “The Big Lebowski”, Bridges tweeted,“As the Dude would say. New S**T has come to light. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”
I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl
Love, Jeff
Bridges also shared that he's "profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends." He did not unveil any additional details about his illness.
The 70-year-old actor is a seven-time Oscar nominee and won the prestigious accolade for his performance in the 2009 film ‘Crazy Heart.’
Some of his notable works include roles in Starman, True Grit and The Last Picture
