Mehwish Hayat shares heartbreaking note for her late puppy- Balooni

KARACHI - Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat just opened up about losing her pet dog – her dear Balooni.

Mehwish wrote that she’s been through a lot in life but “these last few days have been the worst of my life.”

“A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns…your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself.”

“My best friend…you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying goodbye and letting you go. I wish you’d waited for me a day more. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish ..,” an emotional Mehwish said concluding her note.

On the work front, Hayat is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga. The film which is being directed by Nadeem Baig also starres Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan. The movie came under much fire recently for being written by the controversial Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. All the actors in the film, including Mehwish, have yet to comment on the controversy