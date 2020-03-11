Mehwish Hayat shares heartbreaking note for her late puppy- Balooni
All I am left with is tears .. memories .. and a lifetime to miss you, wrote Mehwish Hayat
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat just opened up about losing her pet dog – her dear Balooni.
Mehwish wrote that she’s been through a lot in life but “these last few days have been the worst of my life.”
“A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns…your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself.”
View this post on Instagram
My dear Balooni .. It’s been 3 days that you've been gone .. and my heart and mind still doesn’t want to believe It. I’ve been through a lot but these last few days have been the worst of my life. A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns .. your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself. Never thought I’d lose you .. thought you’d always be there at the gate waiting for me with those big piercing brown eyes .. My best friend .. you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying good bye and letting you go .. I wish you'd waited for me a day more .. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish .. 💔 Nothing will ever replace the void that you have left in my life. All I am left with is tears .. memories .. and a lifetime to miss you... 🥀 RIP Bruno 06.03.2020
“My best friend…you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying goodbye and letting you go. I wish you’d waited for me a day more. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish ..,” an emotional Mehwish said concluding her note.
On the work front, Hayat is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga. The film which is being directed by Nadeem Baig also starres Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan. The movie came under much fire recently for being written by the controversial Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. All the actors in the film, including Mehwish, have yet to comment on the controversy
- Repatriation schedule announced for affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb ...02:11 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are ...01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran decides to establish South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur01:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
-
-
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat shares heartbreaking note for her late puppy- Balooni12:50 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019