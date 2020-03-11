Zara Noor Abbas writes heartfelt note for bride-to-be Sajal Ali
Asma Malik
01:05 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Zara Noor Abbas writes heartfelt note for bride-to-be Sajal Ali
LAHORE - Pakistani sweetheart Zara Noor Abbas on Tuesday (yesterday) penned down a love-filled  Instagram note for her best friend Sajal Ali ahead of the latter's wedding in near future. Her post also accompanied a picture of the two actors and a video of the bride-to-be.

Zara had recalled how they share moments of happiness and disparity and how they have been through thick and thin together during a decade of their friendship. She also shared her concerns, as is always the case with friends of any bride-to-be, on how things are bound to change between them once Sajal is married.

A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life. I can't believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine first. @sajalaly Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi. 🌹 Magar ek akhri baar. Iss atrangi yaari ki kuch yaadain taaza karni hain. Milte hain. Bohat jald.

At the end of the post, Zara Abbas mentioned a famous Bollywood dialogue that "Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayen Gai": "Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi".

Advance congratulations to Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir from team Daily Pakistan Global. 

