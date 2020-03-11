Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy releases global series on 'Gender Justice'

KARACHI - Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has recently launched a five episodes series on gender justice. The series is titled as ‘FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS’.

In the Fundamental Pakistan Episode, “Rights Not Roses,” focuses on ending early and forced marriage in Pakistan where 21% of girls are married before the age of 18. The first episode features the story of Zarmina, her family, and a network of community activists fighting to end the scourge of early and forced marriage.

These include Rukhshana Naz, a human rights attorney and long-time gender rights leader who is fighting in Pakistan’s courts to extricate girls like Zarmina from early and forced marriages, and whose passionate advocate for ending child marriage is formed by her family’s own experiences with the issue.

The global series has been created by all Pakistani crew for the first time. It has been shot and produced by documentary filmmakers from SOC Films, Safyah Zafar Usmani and Shahrukh Waheed and directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, in Brazil, Georgia, Kenya, USA and Pakistan.

