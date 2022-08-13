Pakistani musician Talha Dar produces two songs for Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking'
Share
It's another milestone unlocked for the Pakistani music fraternity and musicians as talent powerhouse and musician Talha Dar shares his recent achievement on social media.
Dar has produced two songs for Netflix's popular show, 'Indian Matchmaking'. The show debuted its second season on Netflix with Sima Taparia returning back with her problematic takes on the matchmaking business.
Taking to Instagram, Talha shares a glimpse of his song and wrote, "Do check out the track I produced for @netflixseries #IndianMatchMakingSeason2 - special thanks to @sammychand & @lyricalknockout for the recommendation".
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking made headlines as she stated that Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are not a good match because the latter ‘looks small in front of the Desi girl.
Drake launches Sidhu MooseWala T-shirt to honour ... 05:53 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Canadian rapper Drake has paid a heartwarming tribute to late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala by launching a T-shirt ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- At least three killed, five injured in North Waziristan IED blast10:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis 2022: Double crown for ...09:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- FBI agents seize ‘top secret’ documents during raid on Trump's ...09:42 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Dananeer reveals Kubra Khan is recovering from surgery08:30 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022