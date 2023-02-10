Search

Lifestyle

Mariyam Nafees deeply upset after husband robbed on gunpoint

Web Desk 05:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Mariyam Nafees deeply upset after husband robbed on gunpoint
Source: Instagram

Model and actor Mariyam Nafees recently used her social media platform to express her concerns about the rising street crimes in Pakistan.

Yesterday, she shared a distressing account of her husband, Amaan Ahmed, being held up at gunpoint.

In a tweet, Mariyam revealed that the incident had deeply affected her. "After a very traumatic night, I can no longer keep quiet," she wrote. "My husband was mugged last night after his shoot. The loss of possessions is not what's concerning, it's the trauma."

She went on to discuss the mental impact the robbery had on her and her husband. "The thought of someone putting a gun to his head has shaken both of us," she explained.

Furthermore, Nafees drew attention to the alarming issue of street crimes in the city where the robbery took place, although she did not reveal the name of the city in her tweet.

"This city has gone to the dogs. People literally get mugged left, right and centre when they're stuck in the horrid traffic. Nobody, literally nobody bats an eye, it has become that normal. Congratulations to all the stakeholders for ruining the city" remarked the starlet.

Before concluding her statement, Mariyam assured that Amaan is doing well. She said, "He's absolutely fine, Alhumdulillah."

Mariyam made her TV debut with Diyar-e-Dil and later appeared in Kuch Na Kaho. She tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony back in March 2022.

Mariyam Nafees draws flak for bold pictures from NYE celebrations

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Former Indian actress Sana Khan performs Umrah with husband

12:55 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Adil Khan arrested after Rakhi Sawant's allegations of physical abuse

04:54 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

12:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Adil Khan

10:45 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Malala Yousafzai pokes fun at husband Asser Malik in hilarious Twitter banter

12:18 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi upset over leaked wedding pictures

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani ...

08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: