Mariyam Nafees deeply upset after husband robbed on gunpoint

Model and actor Mariyam Nafees recently used her social media platform to express her concerns about the rising street crimes in Pakistan.
Yesterday, she shared a distressing account of her husband, Amaan Ahmed, being held up at gunpoint.
In a tweet, Mariyam revealed that the incident had deeply affected her. "After a very traumatic night, I can no longer keep quiet," she wrote. "My husband was mugged last night after his shoot. The loss of possessions is not what's concerning, it's the trauma."
She went on to discuss the mental impact the robbery had on her and her husband. "The thought of someone putting a gun to his head has shaken both of us," she explained.
Furthermore, Nafees drew attention to the alarming issue of street crimes in the city where the robbery took place, although she did not reveal the name of the city in her tweet.
"This city has gone to the dogs. People literally get mugged left, right and centre when they're stuck in the horrid traffic. Nobody, literally nobody bats an eye, it has become that normal. Congratulations to all the stakeholders for ruining the city" remarked the starlet.
Before concluding her statement, Mariyam assured that Amaan is doing well. She said, "He's absolutely fine, Alhumdulillah."
Mariyam made her TV debut with Diyar-e-Dil and later appeared in Kuch Na Kaho. She tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony back in March 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.
