Mariyam Nafees deeply upset after husband robbed on gunpoint

Model and actor Mariyam Nafees recently used her social media platform to express her concerns about the rising street crimes in Pakistan.

Yesterday, she shared a distressing account of her husband, Amaan Ahmed, being held up at gunpoint.

In a tweet, Mariyam revealed that the incident had deeply affected her. "After a very traumatic night, I can no longer keep quiet," she wrote. "My husband was mugged last night after his shoot. The loss of possessions is not what's concerning, it's the trauma."

She went on to discuss the mental impact the robbery had on her and her husband. "The thought of someone putting a gun to his head has shaken both of us," she explained.

Furthermore, Nafees drew attention to the alarming issue of street crimes in the city where the robbery took place, although she did not reveal the name of the city in her tweet.

"This city has gone to the dogs. People literally get mugged left, right and centre when they're stuck in the horrid traffic. Nobody, literally nobody bats an eye, it has become that normal. Congratulations to all the stakeholders for ruining the city" remarked the starlet.

Before concluding her statement, Mariyam assured that Amaan is doing well. She said, "He's absolutely fine, Alhumdulillah."

Mariyam made her TV debut with Diyar-e-Dil and later appeared in Kuch Na Kaho. She tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony back in March 2022.