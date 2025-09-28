Two Chinese relief planes bring aid for Pakistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Two Chinese relief planes carrying aid for flood victims arrived in Pakistan.

According to the NDMA, the flights brought 300 tents and 9,000 blankets to Noor Khan Airbase.

The aid was received by Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam and NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, along with the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.

Minister Amir Maqam said China’s timely assistance reflects the everlasting Pak-China friendship, adding that, on the Prime Minister’s instructions, government agencies and the NDMA are actively providing relief to the affected people. He further noted that China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times and never left it alone.