US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – Open Market Forex Rates – 28 Sept 2025

KARACHI – The local foreign exchange market today remained largely stable with US Dollar trading at 282.35 for buying and 282.40 for selling, while the Euro stood at 333.50 – 334.50 and British Pound at 378.50 – 383.00, maintaining its premium among major currencies.
UAE Dirham remained at 77.00 – 78.00 and Saudi Riyal at 75.20 – 75.90, both showing strong parity with US Dollar. Kuwaiti Dinar continued as the highest-valued currency at 913.35 – 922.35, while Swiss Franc traded at 355.02 – 357.77.
Indian Rupee hovered around 3.12 – 3.21 and Japanese Yen 1.86 – 1.96. Overall, the market showed stability with minor fluctuations across global currencies, signaling steady investor sentiment.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|282.40
|Euro
|EUR
|333.50
|334.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|378.50
|383.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.00
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.20
|75.90
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.00
|189.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.40
|753.90
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|211.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.47
|39.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.15
|44.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.22
|36.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.12
|3.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.35
|922.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|67.10
|67.70
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.70
|166.70
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|28.37
|28.67
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.05
|738.55
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.22
|77.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|216.00
|221.00
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|29.99
|30.29
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|355.02
|357.77
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.73
|8.88