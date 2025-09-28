Latest

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – Open Market Forex Rates – 28 Sept 2025

By News Desk
9:14 am | Sep 28, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – The local foreign exchange market today remained largely stable with US Dollar trading at 282.35 for buying and 282.40 for selling, while the Euro stood at 333.50 – 334.50 and British Pound at 378.50 – 383.00, maintaining its premium among major currencies.

UAE Dirham remained at 77.00 – 78.00 and Saudi Riyal at 75.20 – 75.90, both showing strong parity with US Dollar. Kuwaiti Dinar continued as the highest-valued currency at 913.35 – 922.35, while Swiss Franc traded at 355.02 – 357.77.

Indian Rupee hovered around 3.12 – 3.21 and Japanese Yen 1.86 – 1.96. Overall, the market showed stability with minor fluctuations across global currencies, signaling steady investor sentiment.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.35 282.40
Euro EUR 333.50 334.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.50 383.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.00 78.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.20 75.90
Australian Dollar AUD 184.00 189.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.40 753.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 211.00
China Yuan CNY 39.47 39.87
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.22 36.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.35 922.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.10 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 221.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
