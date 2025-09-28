US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – Open Market Forex Rates – 28 Sept 2025

KARACHI – The local foreign exchange market today remained largely stable with US Dollar trading at 282.35 for buying and 282.40 for selling, while the Euro stood at 333.50 – 334.50 and British Pound at 378.50 – 383.00, maintaining its premium among major currencies.

UAE Dirham remained at 77.00 – 78.00 and Saudi Riyal at 75.20 – 75.90, both showing strong parity with US Dollar. Kuwaiti Dinar continued as the highest-valued currency at 913.35 – 922.35, while Swiss Franc traded at 355.02 – 357.77.

Indian Rupee hovered around 3.12 – 3.21 and Japanese Yen 1.86 – 1.96. Overall, the market showed stability with minor fluctuations across global currencies, signaling steady investor sentiment.