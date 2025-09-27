Latest

Forex

Currency Rates Update – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Open Market – 27 Sept 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Sep 27, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability over the weekend as major foreign currencies recorded slight fluctuations in the open market. According to the latest exchange rates, the US dollar remained at Rs282.35 and sold at Rs282.40, while Euro stood at Rs333.50 for buying and Rs334.50 for selling.

UK pound traded higher at Rs378.50 (buying) and Rs383.00 (selling). UAE dirham remained at Rs77.00 (buying) and Rs78.00 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal was available at Rs75.20 and Rs75.90, respectively.

Kuwaiti dinar at Rs913.35/922.35, the Bahraini dinar at Rs746.40/753.90, and Omani riyal at Rs731.05/738.55. Regional currencies such as the Indian rupee and Japanese yen traded at Rs3.12/3.21 and Rs1.86/1.96, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.35 282.40
Euro EUR 333.50 334.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.50 383.00
UAE Dirham AED 77.00 78.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.20 75.90
Australian Dollar AUD 184.00 189.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.40 753.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 211.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.47 39.87
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.22 36.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.35 922.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.10 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 221.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now