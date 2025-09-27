Currency Rates Update – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Open Market – 27 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability over the weekend as major foreign currencies recorded slight fluctuations in the open market. According to the latest exchange rates, the US dollar remained at Rs282.35 and sold at Rs282.40, while Euro stood at Rs333.50 for buying and Rs334.50 for selling.

UK pound traded higher at Rs378.50 (buying) and Rs383.00 (selling). UAE dirham remained at Rs77.00 (buying) and Rs78.00 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal was available at Rs75.20 and Rs75.90, respectively.

Kuwaiti dinar at Rs913.35/922.35, the Bahraini dinar at Rs746.40/753.90, and Omani riyal at Rs731.05/738.55. Regional currencies such as the Indian rupee and Japanese yen traded at Rs3.12/3.21 and Rs1.86/1.96, respectively.