Indian skipper skips pre-final photoshoot with Pakistan captain

DUBAI – The trophy photoshoot between the Pakistan and India captains was notably absent on Sunday ahead of the Asia Cup final.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav skipped the joint shoot with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, leaving Salman to pose alone with the trophy before the high-stakes clash.

The Indian team management later told local media that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had not scheduled any such shoot, claiming no official request was made. Reports on Saturday had already suggested the event might not take place, with a final call expected only before the match.

When asked about the matter in a pre-match press conference, Salman said, “They can do whatever they want. We will follow the protocol. The rest is up to them if they want to come or not.”