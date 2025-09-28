Lavish wedding of Pakistani official’s daughter exposes elite tax evasion

ISLAMABAD – A senior Pakistani government official’s daughter’s lavish wedding cost an estimated Rs 248 million (24 crore 80 lakh) despite the country’s deep economic crisis, exposing the stark gap between the elite’s extravagant lifestyle and their minimal tax contributions.

According to reports, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)—which has begun targeting such “black holes”—has taken notice of this high-profile wedding comprising six grand events.

The spending included Rs 40 million on décor and venues, Rs 30 million on meals for 400 guests, Rs 30 million on designer outfits, and a staggering Rs 80 million on diamond and gold jewelry. Makeup, entertainment, and photography cost another Rs 30 million, while invitations, gifts, and creative consultancy added Rs 28 million, pushing total expenses beyond Rs 248 million.

Despite the extravagant venues, fireworks, gourmet menus, drone light shows, and cinema-style video shoots, neither the official nor his daughter disclosed any legitimate income sources or tax declarations to justify these expenses. Vendors were reportedly paid in cash with no invoices to avoid scrutiny.

The bride has also traveled extensively to Canada, the UK, Mexico, and the UAE, reflecting a lifestyle far beyond what is declared in tax returns.

Tax officials say this case highlights how Pakistan’s wealthy hide massive spending on weddings, foreign travel, property, and jewelry—creating a parallel untaxed economy that remains invisible to the system.