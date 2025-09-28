Latest

Pakistan’s Sameer Khan dominates India’s Bunty Singh to win UBO World Title

By News Desk
1:59 pm | Sep 28, 2025
DUBAI – Pakistani fighting sensation Sameer Khan has made history by winning UBO Youth World Bantamweight Championship, securing country’s first-ever title in the tournament.

In final, Sameer faced off against traditional rival Bunty Singh of India and dominated match from very beginning. Competing in 52-kg category, the ace fighter maintained control throughout and delivered a series of decisive attacks that left his opponent unable to recover.

After an early charge by Khan, Singh reacted aggressively and shoved him, but Khan retaliated in ring, ultimately defeating his rival decisively.

After his victory, Khan thanked Allah and his fans for their support and help. He noted that this is Pakistan’s first triumph in the UBO Youth World Bantamweight Championship.

Khan also thanked McDonald’s Pakistan for sponsoring his participation and pledged to prove himself as one of the best fighters in both Pakistan and the world.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

