Mariyam Nafees draws flak for bold pictures from NYE celebrations

Pakistani rising star Mariyam Nafees has been creating waves with her stunning looks in the latest clicks as celebrities are ringing in 2023 with festivities.
The Diyar e Dil actor has started her New Year celebrations and was seen having quality time with her husband in Las Vegas.
Donning a black top with the glittery dress, the 28-year-old looks gorgeous, as she captured moments with her husband as L.A marks New Year with fireworks displays.
“Stepping into the New Year with the most amazing husband and a whole lotta gratitude. May this new year bring endless love and laughter in our lives, Ameen. Do good. Be good. Live and let live,” the actor wrote while sharing stunning clicks from Vegas, a city known for broad scope of entertainment options including nightlife.
As the Pakistani starlet urged users to let go of all that negativity, toxicity, and judgments, she was relentlessly trolled over wardrobe choices.
Mariyam's pictures from the celebrations were shared widely on social media, and despite her emotional note over negativity, Mariyam received flak from the keyboard warriors.
Here’s how people reacted:
Mariyam made her TV debut with Diyar-e-Dil and later appeared in Kuch Na Kaho. She tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony back in March 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
