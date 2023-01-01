Mariyam Nafees draws flak for bold pictures from NYE celebrations

Pakistani rising star Mariyam Nafees has been creating waves with her stunning looks in the latest clicks as celebrities are ringing in 2023 with festivities.

The Diyar e Dil actor has started her New Year celebrations and was seen having quality time with her husband in Las Vegas.

Donning a black top with the glittery dress, the 28-year-old looks gorgeous, as she captured moments with her husband as L.A marks New Year with fireworks displays.

“Stepping into the New Year with the most amazing husband and a whole lotta gratitude. May this new year bring endless love and laughter in our lives, Ameen. Do good. Be good. Live and let live,” the actor wrote while sharing stunning clicks from Vegas, a city known for broad scope of entertainment options including nightlife.

As the Pakistani starlet urged users to let go of all that negativity, toxicity, and judgments, she was relentlessly trolled over wardrobe choices.

Mariyam's pictures from the celebrations were shared widely on social media, and despite her emotional note over negativity, Mariyam received flak from the keyboard warriors.

Here’s how people reacted:

Mariyam made her TV debut with Diyar-e-Dil and later appeared in Kuch Na Kaho. She tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony back in March 2022.