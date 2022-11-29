Mariyam Nafees reveals the reason why she attended LSA 2022
Rising star Mariyam Nafees has addressed the backlash after she attended and hosted the red carpet at Lux Style Awards 2022.

Several celebrities were called out after LSA 2022 was at the receiving end of criticism for nominating actor Feroze Khan for Best Actor (Male) - Viewer's Choice Award. 

Nafees had previously called for action against Khan for allegedly abusing his former wife, Syeda Aliza. Now, the Diyar e Dil actor has made sure her stance of domestic abuse is clear as day. Taking to Instagram, she addressed all questions once in for all, "I refuse my activism be called into question," she wrote in a post, captioned 'Will continue to fight the good fight'.

"Did you see me interview any abuser or harasser? Did you see me in the same frame as them? Did you see me cheer for them? I did not and do not endorse any of those things I am being accused of. My stance does not and will not change."

She went on to add, "I was there to do my job. I have always gone above and beyond to raise my voice against harassment and abuse. You will always - ALWAYS - find me standing by the victims."

Previously, Osman Khalid Butt also issued a clarification as to why he prominently attended the event. He stated that he was contacted more than a week before the ceremony to perform and co-host a segment. At that time, nominations weren’t announced.

