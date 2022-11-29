Mishi Khan takes a dig at Iffat Omar's political preferences

Lollywood veteran actress and famous personality Mishi Khan has expressed strong opinions on Iffat Omar's political preferences.

The Janaan star is among the plethora of celebrities and people who have taken to social media and have expressed their unhinged support for the former prime minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, the London Nahi Jaunga actor is a hard critic of Khan and PTI. She has often shared deep pain after the former cricketer-turned-politician brought the country to its knees.

Blasting Omar, Mishi posted a series of tweets to condemn Iffat and her political preference. One of her tweets read, 'Iffat Omer flying away on her broom to the Jalsa Ga to check the crowd & report back to Najam Sethi #Rawalpindi'.

Iffat Omer flying away on her broom to the Jalsa Ga to check the crowd & report back to Najam Sethi ????????????#Rawalpindi pic.twitter.com/9Kmd2VROoS — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) November 26, 2022

Iffat Omer ready for the Lux Style Awards???? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/9B5fhhMGDL — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) November 25, 2022

'Oho Reham Khan also following #IffatOmar to check the cleaning of the Jalsa Gah & later to attend her Salsa Class in F/7 for the competition in London #Rawalpindi', read her another tweet.

Oho Reham Khan also following #IffatOmar to check the cleaning of the Jalsa Gah & later to attend her Salsa Class in F/7 for the competition in London????????????????????#Rawalpindi pic.twitter.com/TrEVoZa2xE — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) November 26, 2022