Iffat Omar and Ahmed Ali Butt get embroiled in a heated argument

It's a war of words again as Lollywood veteran actor Iffat Omar and Ahmed Ali Butt indulged in a heated argument over politics at a show hosted by Butt.

The London Nahi Jaunga actress criticised former PM Imran Khan and said she would gladly vote for PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

When Butt asked her about her statement, she retorted, "What kind of a question is this?" She remarked, "Who would vote for him [Imran Khan] after so much drama? He destroyed the country. What has Imran Khan done in three and a half years? Have you ever seen Pakistan in such a chaos?" Butt intervened at this point and said, "Yes, we have [seen such chaos]. For the last 30 years, we have seen nothing but chaos."

Omar then commented, "When others used to have a long march, everyone would be worried about citizens' livelihood. This time around [with PTI] four party workers would block the roads. There have been protests before but we haven't seen these kinds of videos." While Butt disagreed with Omar, the latter stayed firm on her stance.

Then the JPNA actor questioned, "You believe that Imran is the rootcause of all the evil." The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani star added, "If I remove Imran Khan from the political scenario of Pakistan, do you think the country would be on the right track?" Omar responded. "Of course. If they are given the opportunity, then things will get better." Butt quipped, "Who are 'they'?" Omar answered, "The seasoned politicians who have been in this field for years."

Taking a turn to the worst, the conversation propelled towards a yelling competition, the rest of the members of the show tried to diffuse the situation.

"I don't judge anyone over their political preferences; I respect Iffat as an artist. I always will. Everyone has a right to have a political stance and I will always support the idea of her having the same right," Butt concluded.