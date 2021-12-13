Inside Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's glittering wedding festivities

The wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif continue to make headlines with various video clips and pictures from the celebration going viral on social media.

As the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s son's wedding festivities are in full swing, the couple's Mayun event was a traditional affair. While the couple was dressed to the nines in gorgeous outfits, it was the groom's mother who impressed everyone with her grace and panache.

The 48-year-old politician opted for a tuscan-sun coloured outfit with elaborate gold embroidery. She also opted for a simple, yet elegant choker to finish off her look.

Following the Mayun event, the duo's dazzling Mehendi ceremony in Islamabad took place on December 12.

The glittering ceremony had an elegant, minimal finish of the décor. The abundance of shimmering outfits and the Sharif family singing to timeless songs set the internet ablaze. Moreover, the bride Ayesha Saif's understated style came as a breath of fresh air with unconventional choices like a beyond stunning crimson-coloured ensemble.

While the bride and groom looked beautiful, Maryam Nawaz being the style icon dazzled in an icy blue embellished outfit by Indian designer Abhinav Mishra.

Furthermore, the couple's reception is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore with the two officially having tied the knot in a grand ceremony in London earlier this year in August.