Lahore Open Polo League: Basel excels in Remington Pharma's convincing win
Web Desk
04:54 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Basel Faisal Khokhar excelled in Remington Pharma's convincing 5½-4 win over strong Zacky Farms in the Lahore Open Polo League B here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. 

Basel played superb polo and amused the spectators with his horse and mallet work. He thrashed in three tremendous goals in his team’s victory while Aleem Tiwana scored one goal. From Zacky Farms, Hayyat thrashed in three goals while Abdul Haseeb Mehta struck one. 

After registering victory, Remington Pharma captain Basel Faisal Khokhar said: “My father Dr Faisal Khokar supports me well and provides me opportunities to flourish in the game of kings. I have been learning a lot for the last three years and keen to excel at higher level.” The 17-year-old Basel was also declared the best player last year in the young category.

