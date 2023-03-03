Search

Climber Shehroze Kashif embarks on a mission to set new world record

Web Desk 02:33 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Climber Shehroze Kashif embarks on a mission to set new world record

LAHORE - Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif, the 20-year-old mountaineer who became the youngest person to summit the world's second-highest mountain, K2, is set to break yet another record as he left for Nepal on Thursday night. 

Given farewell by his parents along with other supporters and family members, Shehroze has announced his ambitious goal of becoming the world's youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. He has already summited 10x 8000m above peaks and is the youngest climber in the world to do so.

He left for Nepal as he is going to attempt Annapurna 8091 m and Dhaulagiri 8167 m. After a successful summit, he will be left with only 2 peaks (Shishipangma and Choyou) to become the youngest climber to summit all 14 x 8000 m.

Mr Kashif Salman, Shehroze’s father who is his staunch supporter said, “I always say Shehroze is a gifted human and Allah has blessed him with powers so he can do extraordinary things.”

Shehroze’s mother, who was also present at the airport to see him off and was visibly emotional said that when I asked during his K2 Summit to come back and asked, you don’t miss home? he used to show me the mountains and would say, this is my home mom”. She wished the best to her son and said he will make Pakistan proud.  

The 14 peaks, also known as the Eight-thousanders, are a collection of mountains rising above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet). These mountains are regarded as the most difficult and dangerous in the world, with only a few climbers having successfully summited all of them. 

Shehroze's perseverance, passion, and skill have made him an inspiration to young mountaineers all over the world. He believes that anyone, no matter how big or small, can achieve their dreams with hard work and dedication.

Shehroze stated about his upcoming challenge, "I am determined to achieve this goal and bring honour to my country. I want to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and passions, no matter how difficult they may appear."

Shehroze's world-record ascent will not only bring international attention to Pakistan but will also highlight the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes. His accomplishment will inspire a new generation of mountaineers and adventurers to climb the world's tallest peaks.

Shehroze is also doing a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe for his expedition. (http://bit.ly/3lHoSAd)

