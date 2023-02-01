Who didn't wish Shoaib Malik on his birthday?

Congratulations are in order for the former Pakistani critcket captain and national batsman Shoaib Malik on his 41st birthday.

The talented player, with millions of fans around the world, is busy gathering sweet wishes from his friends and family members, however, there's one person who didn't send their wishes to Malik, and the internet is concerned.

Malik's wife and acclaimed former Tennis player — Sania Mirza — is quite a social media personality with 11 million followers. Mirza, who has a knack of sharing sweet moments from her private and professional life, didn't wish her husband on Instagram or any other social media platforms.

Although both the husband and wife are often exhausted by their hectic schedules, Mirza had previously wishes her husband despite their tiresome routines.

The concern of millions of their fans became inevitable especially with the previous divorce rumors making rounds on the internet. Mirza's cryptic posts during the height of these rumors and her recent absence from her husband's birthday have sparked doubts of trouble in paradise.

Last year, Mirza and her sister Anam had hosted an extravagant birthday party for Shoaib, however, both the ladies haven't posted anything regarding the Pakistani batsman's birthday this year.