Search

Pakistan

Pakistani Tiktoker killed 'by cousins' for having more followers

Web Desk 09:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Pakistani Tiktoker killed 'by cousins' for having more followers
Source: File Photo

GUJRANWALA – Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing their cousin as they were jealous of his rising popularity on TikTok.

Reports said the incident occurred in the limits of the Gujranwala’s Rasool Nagar police station. The two suspects had called the victim, identified as 17-year-old Rizwan Aslam, to their house and later murdered him.

Police said the victims and the suspects were frequer users of the short-video sharing app and used to play PUBG game.

The two brothers developed jealousy against Aslam due to his rising number of followers on TikTok. Later they hatched a plot to kill him. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Sialkot TikToker arrested over husband’s murder

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Militant who killed ISI officers in Khanewal commits suicide

07:20 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan other Pakistani leaders condemn Peshawar suicide bombing

01:40 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

At least 59 killed, over 157 injured in Peshawar suicide blast

01:16 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Pakistani rupee continues to sustain heavy losses against dollar, hovers at all-time low of 272 

11:19 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Pakistani rupee continues losing streak against dollar, plunges further to 271

10:42 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Pakistani forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

09:24 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan Railways' fares go up after hike in petroleum prices

09:42 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: