Pakistani Tiktoker killed 'by cousins' for having more followers

GUJRANWALA – Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing their cousin as they were jealous of his rising popularity on TikTok.

Reports said the incident occurred in the limits of the Gujranwala’s Rasool Nagar police station. The two suspects had called the victim, identified as 17-year-old Rizwan Aslam, to their house and later murdered him.

Police said the victims and the suspects were frequer users of the short-video sharing app and used to play PUBG game.

The two brothers developed jealousy against Aslam due to his rising number of followers on TikTok. Later they hatched a plot to kill him. Police have launched an investigation into the case.