Sialkot TikToker arrested over husband’s murder

12:22 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Sialkot TikToker arrested over husband’s murder
Source: @OfficialDPRPP (Twitter)
GUJRNAWALA – Police have arrested a TikTok star for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her friend one month ago.

The Punjab Police announced the development on its official Twitter handle, stating that Mamoona Iram Shehzadi along with her TikTok partner misled police that her husband was killed in a robbery incident.

The resident of Model Town (Ugoki), a suburban town in Sialkot district, was arrested after District Police Officer Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of the incident and formed three teams to investigate the case.

The probe teams arrested Shehzadi after they found traces of her involvement in the murder. Reports said that the suspect has confessed to killing her husband.

She revealed that she made a plan to kill her husband and executed it with the help of Rizwan, her relative with whom she would make TikTok videos.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest Rizwa, who is still at large. 

