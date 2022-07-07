Sri Lanka seeks Russia’s help to import fuel amid worsening economic crisis
COLOMBO — Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to extend credit support to import fuel as the island nation is facing the worst economic challenges.
Besides defaulting on foreign debts due to short of foreign exchange reserves, Sri Lanka has also shortage of fuel, medicine and food.
“Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin,” President Rajapaksa announced on Twitter.
“While thanking him for all the support extended by his gvt to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges,” the statement read.
With its fuel reserves nearly exhausted, the cash-strapped country has closed schools and asked government employees to work from home.
Sri Lanka has already imported oil from Russia to tackle the crisis, and now the government aims at making further purchases.
Further, I humbly made A request to restart @Aeroflot_World operations in #lka. We unanimously agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in sectors such as tourism, trade & culture was paramount in reinforcing the friendship our two nations share.
“Further, I humbly made A request to restart @Aeroflot_World operations in #lka. We unanimously agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in sectors such as tourism, trade & culture was paramount in reinforcing the friendship our two nations share,” the Sri Lankan president concluded.
