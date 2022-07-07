'Bakhtawar' - Teasers of Yumna Zaidi's upcoming drama released
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Source: HUM TV (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi is finally making a comeback with  HUM TV’s upcoming drama serial “Bakhtawar” and by the looks of the teasers, the talent powerhouse will be taking the audience on a rollercoaster ride.

Playing the unconventional female lead, the fans will see the Inkaar star has glided in a dual role - the first avatar is a feminine-looking girl and the second teaser shows Yumna sporting a boy cut and a deeper voice.

Directed by Shahid Shafaat and produced by Momina Duraid, the drama has been written by Nadia Akhtar. The cast includes Zaidi, Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Noreen Gulwani, Shamoon Abbasi, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah and others.

Hum TV have finally posted the first look of the drama on Wednesday and introduced the plot in the caption: "The journey of a young headstrong girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties and pain, and create a better tomorrow for herself."

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the television series Ishq-e-Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.

