Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with latest video
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with latest video
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi never fails to impress fans with her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks.

Climbing up the ladder of success, the Sinf e Aahan actor's hard work and charismatic persona are the reasons why her fans have fallen head over heels for her.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actor also makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones and is quite active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following.

Recently, Yumna shared an adorable video where she spends some time with cute bird and needless to say, fans are loving the affection.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the television series Ishq-e-Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins ... 10:05 AM | 9 Jun, 2022

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and the rising star Merub Ali have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media ...

More From This Category
Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new ...
06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos ...
05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his ...
05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
04:10 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Juggun Kazim celebrates wedding anniversary with ...
04:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ms Marvel – Fawad Khan all set for Hollywood ...
03:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot
06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr