Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with latest video

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi never fails to impress fans with her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks.

Climbing up the ladder of success, the Sinf e Aahan actor's hard work and charismatic persona are the reasons why her fans have fallen head over heels for her.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actor also makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones and is quite active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following.

Recently, Yumna shared an adorable video where she spends some time with cute bird and needless to say, fans are loving the affection.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the television series Ishq-e-Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.