Juggun Kazim celebrates wedding anniversary with hilarious surprise

Popular morning show host Juggun Kazim has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in the domain of hosting shows and now she is winning hearts with her hilarious antics.

This time around, the Vasl star was spotted dazzling at the surprise celebration with her husband Adnan Lodhi. Ditching the traditional surprise bash route, Juggun went out and about as she celebrated her wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Kazim had the perfect anniversary surprise as she led a music session at her husband's workplace.

"Happy wedding anniversary my darling @laalshah1208 How I love embarrassing you and driving you crazy!!! Thank you for putting up with my madness and for always having my back. I love you Mao ????", she captioned.

Juggun married Faisal Naqvi on June 27, 2015. The couple shares a son, Hassan, 2013, and a daughter, Noor Bano born on 9th October 2020.

Kazim is a host and a beautiful actress. She was born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1980, and her real name is Syeda Mehrbano Kazim. She got into showbiz when she was only four years old. Currently, she is one of the most successful morning show hosts.