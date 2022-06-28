Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his next music video
05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his next music video
Source: Merub (Instagram)
Pakistani star Asim Azhar and his finance Merub Ali are all to become the next Instgaram- savvy celebrity couple as the duo is collaborating for a music video.

The Ghalat Fehmi's fiance Merub will be featured in his next music video of song Chal Jaan De. Confirming the news, Azhar and the Paristaan actor posted a BTS picture from the shoot.

The 25 year old singer has been storming the internet after the young heartthrob got engaged to fashion model and now actor Merub Ali. 

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast which includes big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan. 

