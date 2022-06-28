Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet
Burcu Kıratlı’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite from the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.
Her latest Instagram post is proof of her inner diva. Burcu enthralled the fans with a stunning bold shoot as she dropped stunning clicks on her feed.
Earlier, the leading lady Esra Bilgic has worked with various international labels like Victoria's Secret and it seems like more of Ertugrul's cast members are teaming up with popular local brands.
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video ... 05:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul and she enjoys a massive ...
