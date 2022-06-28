Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet
Web Desk
05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet
Source: Instagram
Share

Burcu Kıratlı’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite from the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

Her latest Instagram post is proof of her inner diva. Burcu enthralled the fans with a stunning bold shoot as she dropped stunning clicks on her feed.

Earlier, the leading lady Esra Bilgic has worked with various international labels like Victoria's Secret and it seems like more of Ertugrul's cast members are teaming up with popular local brands.

Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video ... 05:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul and she enjoys a massive ...

More From This Category
Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new ...
06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his ...
05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
04:10 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Juggun Kazim celebrates wedding anniversary with ...
04:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with latest video
03:50 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ms Marvel – Fawad Khan all set for Hollywood ...
03:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot
06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr