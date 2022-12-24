Yumna Zaidi seen brushing up her batting skills in latest video

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has been on a winning streak and has gone from strength to strength by doing roles with impeccable perfection.

The Ishq-e-Laa actor has developed a much-worthy fan base for herself. She has a knack for fashion and her Instagram selfies are always on point but who knew she is a sports buff as well.

This time around, Yumna is ready to bat her way yet again into her fans' hearts. She was seen practicing cover drive in the latest video and fans can't wait to know what she has in store.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi was recently seen in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad and Bakhtawar.