Imran slams Gen (r) Bajwa for striking 'deal' with Asif Zardari, Sindh CM

Web Desk 10:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Imran slams Gen (r) Bajwa for striking 'deal' with Asif Zardari, Sindh CM
LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan is once again up in arms against former Army Chief Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa and he fired another salvo at the retired general on Saturday.

Khan bashed the former top general in a recent interaction with senior journalists in the provincial capital, accusing General (r) Bajwa of striking a deal with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The defiant politician said had there been another general working as army chief, the PTI would have rid Pakistan of corruption.

"We were not aware of Bajwa's plans and came to know in the last year that Gen Bajwa was not interested in accountability," Khan said. He contended that Gen Bajwa made a miscalculation about PTI's popularity. He thought it will nosedive, but it ‘never did’, he said. "Instead, our popularity kept on rising," Khan added, referring to his removal from power.

Elections in March or April!

The PTI chief said he was seeing polls taking place in March or April.

He said the Sharif-led government is not interested in holding elections for ‘public good’, adding that government plans are to push elections even beyond 2023, which is not possible amidst the looming crisis.

‘Gen Bajwa played double game’, says Imran Khan as he now regrets giving extension to ex-army chief

