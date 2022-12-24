Search

Has Aliza Sultan joined showbiz after divorce from Feroze Khan?

Web Desk 10:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Source: social media

LAHORE – Pakistani star Feroze Khan confirmed divorce with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan around three months back, but they continue to make headlines amid child custody and other post-split-up complications.

Aliza earlier accused Khan of domestic abuse, infidelity, and blackmail in her statement and is currently engaged in a legal tussle over alimony, and child custody. Aliza also revealed physical violence throughout her marriage, which garnered from showbiz industry people including top actors, who refused to work with Feroze.

As the court proceedings continue, Aliza shared her latest photoshoot promoting Shaposh. In the pictures, she looks stunned flaunting traditional dress. “The sunlight paints us gold, she wrote.

Despite getting thousands of 'likes' in a couple of days, she turned off the comment to avoid trolling.

The mother-of-two received support from A-list Lollywood actors and the general public. However, Khan refuted the allegations claiming that these are 'baseless.'

Earlier this week, Feroze was ordered by a family court to pay an adequate amount in child support for the ex-couple's children. The alimony or child support will cater to the children's expenses including monthly maintenance, healthcare, education, and general expenditures.

The family court ordered the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 famed star to pay PKR 50,000 for his son, and PKR 30,000 for the daughter, totaling PKR 80,000 per month.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and were later blessed with two beautiful children.

Karachi court appoints bailiff to ensure smooth handover over of dowry by Feroze Khan to ex-wife

