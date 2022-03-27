'Abhi' – Kubra Khan and Goher Mumtaz’s upcoming movie is a full dose of romance and drama
KARACHI – The first teaser of Kubra Khan and Goher Mumtaz’s upcoming film Abhi is making its way to the public eye.
The 1:18-minute-long clip shows a hefty dose of action and romance, and drama. The story revolved around lovers being separated while a military conflict has also been added in the teaser.
With scenic shots of snowcapped mountains, the narration presented grabbing rare chances in life. “If you avail that chance, your life can change,” it said.
Kubra and Goher’s chemistry is nothing less than adorable as the clip also includes a song by Jal band. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tanya Wells, Aima Baig, Nish Asher have sung for the movie.
The film's cast also includes Adnan Shah Tipu, Marhoom Ahmed Bilal, Irfan Motiwala, Zaryab Haider, Qaiser Shahzad, and Waseem Ali. Asad Malik directed the movie and Ali Chaudhry produced it.
Goher Mumtaz told a local outlet that the story is about a musician whose life changes in a way he had not expected.
The trailer will be released on Eid and will unveil the film's storyline further. The date of film's release hasn't been announced yet.
Meanwhile, fans are loving the picturisation of the movie as many of the scenes were filmed in Jagran, Kel, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot beside some big cities.
