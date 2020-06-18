Saba Qamar reveals that ONE beauty product she can’t live without

Do you ever wonder what grants our favourite celebrities flawless looks? The A-listers rely on the best products in the biz for flawless skin, perfect brows, and plump lips.

Pakistan’s superstar, Saba Qamar, recently revealed to Sunday that the one beauty product she can’t simply stop using is — Dior’s Lip Glow Oil in the shade 015 Cherry. It’s a must have for her!

The Cheekh actor couldn’t stop raving about the lip oil as it not only brings out your lips natural colour, but also protects and enhances the lips.

Lip Glow Oil, enriched with cherry oil for an indulging formula, has a rich texture that gives you glossy lips and provides intense lip care.

The vanilla scented lip oil comes with Color Reviver technology that keeps your lips moisturised, eventually giving you the luscious look you want.

What are you favourite beauty products? Share with us in the comments section below and stay tuned for more!