Veteran actor Shaukat Zaidi passes away at 72

In a shocking turn of events, celebrated Pakistani actor Shaukat Zaidi breathed his last on Saturday.

Zaidi had been battling a protracted illness and succumbed to death at the age of 72. The Wafa Ka Mausam star had been recieving healthcare for kidney treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.

Zaidi's prowess wasn't limited to the screen only, he was also an acclaimed journalist and was a seasoned member of the journalism community who was active from 1970 to 1998. Zaidi also wrote plays for theater for over a decade.

Despite leaving behind a legacy with a broad spectrum of characters and television serials leaving an inedible mark on the audience, Zaidi's most notable work to date remains his excellence par portrayal of the lowest class character in the television programme Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain.