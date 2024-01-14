Search

Birthday wishes pour in for Mira Sethi

Noor Fatima
04:35 PM | 14 Jan, 2024
Mira Sethi
Source: Mira Sethi (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order for noted Pakistani actor and writer, Mira Sethi, on the occasion of 36th birthday. Sethi, who is the daughter of journalist and politician, Najam Sethi and Jugnu Mohsin, is one of the most influential and talented stars in the entertainment fraternity.

Sethi debuted on the small screen with Silvatein and went on to become one of the promising stars in the acting industry. Sethi's acting prowess showcased in Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai, Dil Banjaara, 7 Din Muhabbat In, and Chupke Chupke speak volume of her unparalleled talent. 

But the Paristan star's knack for entertaining audience isn't limited to the screen only, Sethi is a seasoned writer having authored Are You Enjoying?, a literary fiction piece, and also served as an assistant book editor at The Wall Street Journal. 

On her 36th birthday, the What's Love Got To Do With It? actress, Sajal Aly, took to Instagram to wish her “exceptionally intelligent friend” a happy birthday.

Sharing a picture of Sethi where she donned a rose tucked behind her ear and radiating old cinema vibes, Aly wrote, “Happy birthday to my exceptionally intelligent friend!”

“Cheers to another fantastic year,” Aly added.

On the acting front, Sethi was recently seen in Khushboo Ka Safar, Dil Banjaara, Yeh Dil Mera, Chupke Chupke, Paristan, and Kuch Ankahi.

