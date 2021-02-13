Leaked video of Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike goes viral
Share
Leading Pakistan actress Mehwish Hayat has been juggling with films, television, singing for over a decade now and keeps on impressing her fans with her power-packed performances.
Honoured with ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ in 2019, the 33-year-old actress is one of the most bankable female stars in Pakistan. With strong star power and non-chalant attitude towards the moral brigade, the fiery yet confident heroine often lands in multiple scandals and this time around there is no exception.
A peculiar hashtag #MehwishHayatvideo started trending on Twitter last night which raised some eyebrows. Soon it spread like wildfire, and further digging revealed it to be a bold viral video. Claims are being made that the girl in the video is Mehwish Hayat.
That video has been downloaded from a porn site that has no connection with Hayat. It was uploaded on 25 Jan 2021.
While the video has everyone talking, the girl in the video is actually not the Load Wedding star rather someone who bears uncanny resemblance to her.
Moreover, Mehwish's cryptic posts on Instagram since the last few days have left the fans concerned and dwelling whether their favourite actress is in depression or not.
"Why do I feel like I'm fighting on my own ...", she captioned her selfie, a day ago.
View this post on Instagram
For her other post, she wrote , “All women are actresses, dear. I am just clever enough to get paid for it.????"
View this post on Instagram
However, the Dillagi star is yet to comment on the alleged leaked video controversy.
On the work front, Hayat is all set to appear in film London Nahi Jaunga, penned by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.
Happily unmarried! Mehwish Hayat reflects back on ... 04:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Mehwish Hayat celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday. With killer looks and a charming persona, Hayat is the most ...
- Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in ...07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PCB vows strict implementation of bio-secure protocols as HBL PSL6 ...07:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day parade07:02 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- #PawriHoriHai remix by Indian memer Yashraj Mukhate is jam worthy! ...05:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #Pawrihoraihai – Who is this girl from the viral video and what ...03:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021