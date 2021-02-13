PCB vows strict implementation of bio-secure protocols as HBL PSL6 starts next week

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on implementing strict bio-secure protocols during the upcoming sixth season of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It comes in the backdrop of the negligence showed by officials during the play-off matches of fifth edition of the PSL when several people including players, match officials and owners of some franchises contracted novel coronavirus, said local media.

This time the cricket body has taken strict measures as teams have been allotted separate floors in the hotel while the players have been used pubic lifts.

Players and officials have been instructed to follow the protocols strictly in order to avoid any action against them.

All players and match officials will take multiple Covid-19 tests during the event.

If anyone is tested positive, he will be quarantined in hotel room.