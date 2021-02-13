PCB vows strict implementation of bio-secure protocols as HBL PSL6 starts next week
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on implementing strict bio-secure protocols during the upcoming sixth season of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.
It comes in the backdrop of the negligence showed by officials during the play-off matches of fifth edition of the PSL when several people including players, match officials and owners of some franchises contracted novel coronavirus, said local media.
This time the cricket body has taken strict measures as teams have been allotted separate floors in the hotel while the players have been used pubic lifts.
Players and officials have been instructed to follow the protocols strictly in order to avoid any action against them.
All players and match officials will take multiple Covid-19 tests during the event.
If anyone is tested positive, he will be quarantined in hotel room.
'Groove Mera' – PCB releases PSL 2021 anthem ... 10:28 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) anthem for the sixth edition has been released, annouced the Pakistan ...
- Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in ...07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PCB vows strict implementation of bio-secure protocols as HBL PSL6 ...07:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day parade07:02 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- #PawriHoriHai remix by Indian memer Yashraj Mukhate is jam worthy! ...05:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #Pawrihoraihai – Who is this girl from the viral video and what ...03:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021