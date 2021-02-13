Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar (VIDEO)

Troops of Karachi Corps are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert that commenced on January 28, 2021, said military's media wing on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the four weeks long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts.

Karachi Corps troops take part in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise Jidar-ul-Hadeed in Thar Desert. The 4-week (Jan 28 - Feb 28) long defensive manoeuvre involves training for desert operations pic.twitter.com/IFp2zHxmcF — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) February 13, 2021

The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on 28 February 2021.