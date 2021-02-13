Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar (VIDEO)

07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar (VIDEO)
Share

Troops of Karachi Corps are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert that commenced on January 28, 2021, said military's media wing on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the four weeks long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts.

The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on 28 February 2021.

