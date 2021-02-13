Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar (VIDEO)
Share
Troops of Karachi Corps are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert that commenced on January 28, 2021, said military's media wing on Saturday.
According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the four weeks long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts.
Karachi Corps troops take part in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise Jidar-ul-Hadeed in Thar Desert. The 4-week (Jan 28 - Feb 28) long defensive manoeuvre involves training for desert operations pic.twitter.com/IFp2zHxmcF— Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) February 13, 2021
The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on 28 February 2021.
ATATURK-XI 2021 - Pakistan, Turkey kick-off joint ... 10:40 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ATATURK-XI 2021 has started, the military media wing said ...
- Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in ...07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PCB vows strict implementation of bio-secure protocols as HBL PSL6 ...07:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day parade07:02 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- #PawriHoriHai remix by Indian memer Yashraj Mukhate is jam worthy! ...05:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #Pawrihoraihai – Who is this girl from the viral video and what ...03:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021