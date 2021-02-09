ATATURK-XI 2021 - Pakistan, Turkey kick-off joint military exercise (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ATATURK-XI 2021 has started, the military media wing said Tuesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the opening ceremony of the Pak-Turkish joint military exercise ATATURK-XI 2021 was held at Special Service Headquarters, Tarbela, and the military exercise will last three weeks.
Turkish Special Forces and SSG troops will take part in joint exercise that will include Counter-Terrorism, Close Quarter Battle, Cordon and Search, Rappelling, Fire and Move techniques, Helicopter Rappelling, Compound Clearance, Hostage and Rescue and Free Fall operations.
Pak-Turkish military drills will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation.
Pakistan and Turkey have sought to expand cooperation to fight terrorism. Both countries are also members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
