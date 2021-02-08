COAS Bajwa commends military planners’ innovativeness to tackle challenges (VIDEO)

11:27 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa commended innovativeness of military planners to cope up with the mounting challenges and ensure impregnability of country's defence.

According to ISPR, army chief expressed the praise during his visit to Kharian Garrison where he also attended the ongoing War Game of the Central Command.

COAS also interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats.

Gen Bajwa also praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Kharian Garrison.

